Bills LB Ellison, safety Scott will be sidelined vs. Jaguars

Published: Oct 08, 2010 at 08:26 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills backup linebacker Keith Ellison and backup safety Bryan Scott will miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of knee injuries, the team said Friday.

Both players were hurt in Buffalo's loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

Backup cornerback Ashton Youboty likely won't play either because of a hamstring injury.

The good news for Buffalo is starting defensive end Marcus Stroud (left ankle) and starting linebacker Andra Davis (shoulder) will return after missing the Jets game.

The Bills still haven't activated tight end Shawn Nelson, who is eligible to be reinstated after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. They have until 4 p.m. Saturday to either activate him or claim a one-game exemption.

Nelson is nursing a groin injury that required surgery a month ago.

