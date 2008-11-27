Bills LB Ellison returns to practice

Published: Nov 27, 2008 at 09:42 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills linebacker Keith Ellison returned to practice Thursday, a day after the starter was held out because of a sore ankle, and is likely to play Sunday when Buffalo hosts San Francisco.

Coach Dick Jauron said Ellison was feeling better, which was good news for an already depleted linebacking corps that could be without top reserve Teddy Lehman, who missed a second straight day of practice with a hamstring injury.

Safety Donte Whitner, who missed two of the past three games with a separated right shoulder, practiced for a second straight day. And reserve defensive end Bryan Copeland returned after missing practice Wednesday to rest a foot injury.

Jauron said it's too early to determine whether Whitner will be ready to play when the Bills (6-5) play the 49ers (3-8).

The Bills, who snapped a four-game skid with a 54-31 win at Kansas City last weekend, could be depleted at tight end. Starter Robert Royal (hamstring) missed his second straight practice, while reserve Derek Schouman (hamstring) was added to the injury report after practicing on a limited basis.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles, Giants, Jets holding multiple picks inside top 11

Three teams would be holding multiple 2022 NFL Draft picks inside the top 11 if the season ended today. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

The First Read, Week 9: Impact of Von Miller trade on Rams; Cowboys pass another test

Will trading for Von Miller help Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams contend for the Super Bowl? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW