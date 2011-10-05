Bills LB Barnett misses practice, expects to play against Eagles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Nick Barnett expects to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being held out of practice Wednesday because of a sore right ankle.
Barnett doesn't think the injury "is too serious" and expects to return to practice in the next few days. He rolled his ankle in a 23-20 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday, and wore a protective boot at the team's facility a day later.
Cornerback Terrence McGee practiced for the first time since hurting his hamstring in Buffalo's season opener. McGee says it's too soon to say when he might be ready to play.
