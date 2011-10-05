Bills LB Barnett misses practice, expects to play against Eagles

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 09:55 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Nick Barnett expects to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being held out of practice Wednesday because of a sore right ankle.

Barnett doesn't think the injury "is too serious" and expects to return to practice in the next few days. He rolled his ankle in a 23-20 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday, and wore a protective boot at the team's facility a day later.

Linebacker Shawne Merriman (shoulder) and center Eric Wood (ankle) also did not practice Wednesday, though both are expected to play Sunday when Buffalo (3-1) hosts the Eagles (1-3).

Cornerback Terrence McGee practiced for the first time since hurting his hamstring in Buffalo's season opener. McGee says it's too soon to say when he might be ready to play.

