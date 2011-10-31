Bills' Jones to practice Wednesday, hopes to play vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills could get a boost in their passing game this week with the return of wide receiver Donald Jones.
Jones missed the Bills' last two games with a sprained ankle but is expected to return to practice this week.
"I'll definitely get the green light to practice Wednesday," Jones told the team's website. "I'll be limited, but we're going to make a go of it."
Bills starting left tackle Demetrius Bell is in jeopardy of missing his fourth straight game because of a right shoulder injury that isn't healing as quickly as expected.
Coach Chan Gailey provided the update Monday, stopping short of ruling out Bell from playing Sunday, when the Billshost the New York Jets. Gailey said injured backup left tackle Chris Hairston has a better shot at returning than Bell.
Hairston has missed one game with a right ankle injury.
Starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams (left foot) has already been ruled out for a third straight game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.