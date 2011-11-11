Bills' Johnson expected to play vs. Cowboys despite illness

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 06:32 AM

Buffalo Bills top receiver Stevie Johnson didn't practice Friday because he was sick, but the illness shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game at Dallas.

Johnson came to the practice facility for medication Friday morning before returning home to rest. He leads the team with 42 catches for 523 yards, and hasn't missed a game despite a nagging groin injury.

Rookie cornerback Aaron Williams (chest) is questionable after missing the past five games.

Left tackle Demetrius Bell (shoulder), linebacker Chris Kelsay (calf) and kicker Rian Lindell (shoulder) all are out.

The game is the first of three straight on the road for the Bills (5-3).

The Cowboys listed linebacker Sean Lee (wrist) and starting right guard Kyle Kosier (foot) as questionable.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Houston Police Department investigating report filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department released a statement that a complainant on Friday filed a criminal report against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW