Bills' Johnson expected to play vs. Cowboys despite illness

Buffalo Bills top receiver Stevie Johnson didn't practice Friday because he was sick, but the illness shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game at Dallas.
Johnson came to the practice facility for medication Friday morning before returning home to rest. He leads the team with 42 catches for 523 yards, and hasn't missed a game despite a nagging groin injury.
Left tackle Demetrius Bell (shoulder), linebacker Chris Kelsay (calf) and kicker Rian Lindell (shoulder) all are out.
