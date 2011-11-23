Bills, Jets look to turn seasons around

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 09:04 AM

Why to watch
Rex Ryan's last stand: A loss, and the Jets could be done. The Bills might already be done, and they certainly have looked done in blowout losses lately, including one to the Jets just a few weeks back.

Inside story
In his last five weeks, Mark Sanchez has just a 59 percent completion percentage with five touchdowns and five interceptions. The big plays aren't there for the most part. Santonio Holmes can't get involved enough. But the Jets are catching a wounded, and injury-ravaged, Bills team at what would appear to be the perfect time. Ryan Fitzpatrick in that same time span as Sanchez? He ranks 30th in the NFL with a brutal 62 passer rating, four touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

