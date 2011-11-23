Inside story
In his last five weeks, Mark Sanchez has just a 59 percent completion percentage with five touchdowns and five interceptions. The big plays aren't there for the most part. Santonio Holmes can't get involved enough. But the Jets are catching a wounded, and injury-ravaged, Bills team at what would appear to be the perfect time. Ryan Fitzpatrick in that same time span as Sanchez? He ranks 30th in the NFL with a brutal 62 passer rating, four touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
Bills, Jets look to turn seasons around
