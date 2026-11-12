Bills' James Cook joined rare company with 31 carries. He has one quibble

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- James Cook is never more elusive than when reporters arrive.

The Buffalo Bills running back is chill, but he doesn't enjoy interviews. When cameras and microphones appear around the locker room, Cook bolts for the exit.

He was in breakaway mode Wednesday afternoon as I approached. In desperation, I shouted that I discovered a stat he'd enjoy.

"A stat?" Cook stopped and turned around. A broad, you-got-me smile was on his face. "What is it?"

Players listed at 190 pounds or lighter have recorded 30 or more carries in a game just 30 times. In Monday night's win over Minnesota, Cook became the seventh player that size to do it more than once and the first repeater since 1989, according to Stathead.

He wasn't as impressed as I imagined.

"I'm bigger than that," Cook said. "Two hundred."

Apparently, Cook got bigger without anybody logging it. The NFL, the Bills and Pro Football Reference list him at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He did check in at 199 pounds at the 2022 NFL combine.

A few minutes later, Josh Allen rolled through Buffalo's locker room and was told the stat -- then Cook's revelation.

"No, he's 190," Allen deadpanned. "Take that stat, man.

"In fact, he's 189."

Cook's stature is a far cry from the workhorse archetype; Cook ran 31 times for 107 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota's elite defense. Nine of his first 12 carries were 2 yards or less, but he found traction in the second quarter and helped Buffalo keep the ball for 42:32, its longest in regulation since 1989.

More impressive, Cook's feat came behind a patchwork offensive line -- again.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson didn't play due to injuries, similar to Cook's busiest game. With Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown sidelined against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Cook got 32 carries for 144 yards in an emotional road victory.

"There's some weeks that he's going to have to put more on, and some weeks he's going to have to take a little off," Dawkins said. "Our last game, he knew he had to put the team on his back as much as he could. The run game wasn't where we wanted it to be, but he trusted it, and it broke.

"Put him down for 190. You'd think he would keep that stat. He's f--ing crazy."

A thousand miles away on Alabama's Gulf Coast, another Bills three-time Pro Bowl running back chuckled at a stat he didn't know existed and a record he didn't know he held.

Joe Cribbs, also listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, posted at least 30 carries five times in the early 1980s. The first four came under coach Chuck Knox, aka Ground Chuck. Los Angeles Rams running back Charles White also had five such games, although two occurred against replacement players during the 1987 NFL players' strike.

"My size has always been my size," Cribbs said, "but the one thing I always remembered from one of my early coaches was, 'The football is not heavy.' You don't have to be very big to carry it."

Before Cook, the last player that size to reach 30 carries in a game was Joe McKnight, who ran 32 times in the New York Jets' 38-7 rout of the Bills on Jan. 2, 2011. Washington backup Jamie Morris was the last to do it twice. Running behind the famed Hogs, Morris carried 45 times against Cincinnati in 1988 and 38 against Philadelphia in 1989, when starter Gerald Riggs was out with an arch injury.

"Those kinds of records -- as obscure as this one is -- probably are going to be around for a little while because of the way the game is evolving," Cribbs said. "There's a lot of questioning as to whether or not you need a 'running back' in today's game. Running the ball is not as valuable as it used to be."

Cribbs excelled in a power rushing era alongside Walter Payton, Earl Campbell, John Riggins, Eric Dickerson and Ottis Anderson. Among those, only Payton weighed below 220 pounds. Tony Dorsett, who notched 30 carries only three times, was closest to Cribbs in size at 192 pounds.

"If a runner has the ability to offset tackles, his size doesn't matter as much," Cribbs said. "When I ran the ball, I always tried to put the defensive guy on his heels and get him off-balance so I could attack him. If I get him off-balance, he's not getting a solid blow on me.

"That was a gift that I had in my running style that enabled me to carry the ball a lot more than other guys who were my size. Maybe the guys who are carrying it a lot now have that same kind of touch."

Wear and tear curbed Cribbs' production. Buffalo also relied on him as a receiver. He caught only 30 passes over his Auburn career, but as a rookie, he totaled 52 receptions, five behind the team leader and 12 more than the next guy. In 1983, Cribbs led the Bills with 57 catches.

Cook, 27, has missed only one game in his NFL career. Last year's NFL rushing champ hasn't shown signs of erosion when he assumes a heavy workload. Many bulkier backs would envy his durability.

With 11 pounds between Cook's number and Allen's, I asked Cribbs to weigh in.

"He's big enough!" Cribbs said. "Just remind him: The ball is not heavy."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.