Bills' Jackson wants to hold onto featured back role over Spiller

"He's (Bills coach Chan Gailey) definitely got some thinking to do," Jackson told the Buffalo News. "You know that's what he does. He's an offensive-minded guy, so it'll be interesting to see what he does. ... I expect to go back to playing the way I was. We'll see. (Spiller) made plays. He's a playmaker, without a doubt. But I also felt like I did enough to show what I'm capable of doing."