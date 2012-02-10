Bills' Jackson eager to play, patient with contract talks

Published: Feb 10, 2012 at 01:24 AM

Fred Jackson's monstrous season was cut short by a fractured fibula, but the Buffalo Bills running back is back in action and general manager Buddy Nix intends to keep him in the fold.

"Fred and I have talked," Nix told the team's official website. "We want to extend Fred. I'd like for Fred to finish his career as a Bill. He's meant a lot to us. I've got great respect for him. We do want Fred back and we do intend to try to work out a deal with him. I've told him that. What we said is what we're going to do."

Jackson led the NFL with 934 yards rushing when he broke his leg against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, ending his season. The six-year pro was cleared to participate in all football-related activities two weeks ago.

"I want to start next week," Jackson said. "It's one of those things where I went out when I was having the best season of my career. Then I went out and we were going downhill the last couple of games I played and watching them continue to go the wrong way and not being able to do anything about it and help your team was the worst feeling in the world."

With the Bills dealing with a variety of contract situations, including the futures of tight end Scott Chandler and wideout Stevie Johnson, Jackson is employing patience in waiting for a new deal.

"I had a conversation with Buddy and he said they'll get it taken care of, but at the same time you just want it over with and done so you can stop worrying about it so you can focus on other things," Jackson said. "When it happens, it happens."

