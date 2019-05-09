Bills ink defensive tackle Ed Oliver to rookie deal

Around the NFL

One of the NFL's best defenses could be getting better.

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday they have signed rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.

The three-time All-American out of Houston played nose tackle in college but is pegged as a likely three-technique in the Bills' 4-3 scheme. Oliver will be called upon to bolster a pass rush that produced just 36 sacks in 2018. He replaces perennial Pro Bowler Kyle Williams, who retired this offseason following a 13-year career in Buffalo.

The Bills led the NFL in pass defense last year, but were only 16th against the run. The latter should improve with Oliver, whose ability to play inside and outside should make him a difference-maker. And the belief is he'll help immediately.

The Bills also announced signing offensive tackle Cody Ford (second round), running back Devin Singletary (third), linebacker Vosean Joseph (fifth), safety Jaquan Johnson (sixth), defensive end Darryl Johnson (seventh), and tight end Tommy Sweeney (seventh).

