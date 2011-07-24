Bills' Hubbard arrested after allegedly striking officer with car

Published: Jul 24, 2011 at 12:28 PM

Bills wide receiver Paul Hubbard was arrested early Sunday after his vehicle struck a police officer, YNN Buffalo reported.

Hubbard, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The Buffalo police officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Hubbard split time between the practice squad and active roster for the Bills last season. He had one catch, an eight-yard reception in the season finale against the New York Jets. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

There have been 24 arrests of NFL players since the lockout began March 12. The last player to be arrested before Hubbard was Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson, who was picked up on an assault charge July 17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

