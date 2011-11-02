Bills host Jets in key AFC East tilt

Why to watch
This is another potential statement game for the Bills, and position in the AFC East is at stake. The Bills already beat the Patriots and now get the Jets off a bye. Three teams from this division might not get into the postseason, so these are essentially playoff games when the Bills and Jets meet.
Inside story
Aaron Maybin was as bad a draft bust as we've seen in a while, needing only a few years to wash out in Buffalo and end up on waivers. He's found a home downstate with the Jets, getting speed-rush opportunities in Rex Ryan's aggressive scheme. New York needs a pass rush, especially against this talented offense on the road. Maybin is likely going to hear some boo-birds.