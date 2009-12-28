Bills hoping to have Fitzpatrick back for season finale

Published: Dec 28, 2009 at 07:19 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will test his sore ankle this week to determine whether he can play in Buffalo's season finale against Indianapolis.

Saying "we think he'll be better," interim head coach Perry Fewell was optimistic that Fitzpatrick can play on Sunday after missing one game, a 31-3 loss to Atlanta this past weekend. With Fitzpatrick and backup Trent Edwards both nursing ankle injuries, the Bills (5-10) started Brian Brohm, a second-year player, who made his NFL debut against the Falcons.

Fewell already has ruled out Edwards and linebacker/safety Bryan Scott from playing against the Colts (14-1). Scott will miss his second game since sustaining a blow to the head in a 17-10 loss to New England.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More