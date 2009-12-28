Bills hoping to have Fitzpatrick back for season finale

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will test his sore ankle this week to determine whether he can play in Buffalo's season finale against Indianapolis.
Saying "we think he'll be better," interim head coach Perry Fewell was optimistic that Fitzpatrick can play on Sunday after missing one game, a 31-3 loss to Atlanta this past weekend. With Fitzpatrick and backup Trent Edwards both nursing ankle injuries, the Bills (5-10) started Brian Brohm, a second-year player, who made his NFL debut against the Falcons.
Fewell already has ruled out Edwards and linebacker/safety Bryan Scott from playing against the Colts (14-1). Scott will miss his second game since sustaining a blow to the head in a 17-10 loss to New England.
