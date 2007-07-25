Bills hold on to beat Vikings

Bills OG Chris Villarrial (right ankle sprain) didn't return after being hurt in the second quarter. ... Minnesota SS Darren Sharper (bruised thigh) didn't return after being hurt in the second half. ... Security was increased with Sen. Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, attending the game and sat in team owner Ralph Wilson's suite. ... Former Bills receiver Andre Reed, who ranks sixth in the NFL with 13,198 career yards receiving, had his name placed on the Bills' Wall of Fame during a halftime ceremony.