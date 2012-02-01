Bills hire Frandina to oversee stadium renovations

Published: Feb 01, 2012 at 09:41 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have rehired Joe Frandina to oversee the team's plans to renovate Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Frandina will hold the title of director-construction management. He spent 15 seasons working with the Bills, and held the title of vice president of stadium operations before retiring after the 2010 season.

The move comes as the Bills are in the midst of conducting an extensive study to determine what improvements are necessary to upgrade the stadium's existing structure and also add fan-friendly, revenue-generating enhancements. The study is expected to be completed in the next few months, and play a key role in lease negotiations with Erie County.

The Bills' lease expires in the summer of 2013.

Frandina is very familiar with the facility and also has an engineering background.

