Bills hire Brian Gaine as VP of player personnel

Less than one week after hiring general manager Brandon Beane away from Carolina, Buffalo hired Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine as its new vice president of player personnel.
A highly regarded evaluator, Gaine interviewed for the open general manager position a few weeks ago, made vacant by the firing of Doug Whaley, but was passed up for Beane. The new general manager said that the decision to hire Gaine was a "shot in the dark."
"It's generally a pretty lateral move, but Brian was excited about building this and starting this," Beane told the team's website. "I think partnering with me and Joe was attractive. I know Brian and who he is to the core and trust that he's going to be a big time asset."
The speed with which the Bills have moved on the front office chaos that marred the Pegula-Whaley-Ryan era is striking. The additions of Beane, Gaine and assistant GM Joe Schoen suggest that, under the leadership of Sean McDermott, Buffalo finally has a plan to build not only better working relationships, but a path back to the postseason.