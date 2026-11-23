ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Half an hour after tossing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, Buffalo Bills left guard Alec Anderson didn't know his team's record.

He told reporters to respect the opponent in front of him and not take any victory for granted.

Were the Bills 8-1? No, maybe 7-1?

Anderson was informed they are 9-1 now, and his lack of awareness was nothing to be embarrassed about. No, the ignorance proved his point.

"Taking it one game at a time" is a cliché because it's true. The trick is finding an effective way for athletes to channel the trite expression into a core philosophy. Bills coach Joe Brady harps on going undefeated for the week, and his players learn it, know it, live it.

After pounding out an obedient 26-9 victory on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Bills could finally consider the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town four nights later on Thanksgiving, a showdown fans have awaited since the schedule was announced. Anticipation grew as the Bills outclassed four straight opponents featuring second- and third-string quarterbacks.

"I really, truly appreciate them grinding into our heads that it's 1-0," said Anderson, shirtless in his locker stall. "To us in this locker room, we're already done with this game, and we're already prepping for the Chiefs because the game's over.

"You can go celebrate and all those things, but now that the game is finished for this week, now we've got to wipe our slate clean and go 1-0 next week."

Aside from going undefeated again this week, we don't know as much about the Bills as we'd like. They've proven they can shred backup quarterbacks. The offense has been efficient, although Brady and Josh Allen continue to lament the penalties, turnovers and field goals.

Buffalo's offense has gone back-to-back games without a three-and-out possession. James Cook posted his ninth consecutive game of rushing for at least 75 yards and one touchdown, the second-longest streak in NFL history. The Bills have scored 23 quarters in a row, a club record.

We knew the Bills would score this year. They have one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. Cook led the NFL in rushing last year. Brady has been their play-caller since Sean McDermott fired Ken Dorsey in November 2023. The offensive line's continuity is the league's envy.

But what will Buffalo's defense do against quality quarterbacks, let alone superstars?

Opponents haven't scored a touchdown on 43 consecutive possessions, the NFL's longest such streak in seven years. Miami recorded 10 first downs, converted two third downs, gained 185 yards and netted 86 passing yards.

The Bills showed no fear of the Dolphins' offense, despite comments about "those players getting paid on that side too," "nobody's wearing non-contact jerseys," and "those guys are in the NFL for a reason."

The Bills called a fake punt from their own 34-yard line, with punter Tommy Doman -- who had never thrown a pass in an organized football game -- completing a 30-yard strike to tight end Keleki Latu.

Brady also signed off on special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers' gambit to declare an onside kickoff while ahead 14 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The Bills didn't get the look they wanted, Brady said, because the officials gave the Dolphins too much time to react. Rather than attempt the onside kick, the play clock ran out, and the Bills kicked normally.

Despite Buffalo never being threatened, Brady was OK with Allen dropping back 45 times. Brady even called a flea-flicker up two scores in the third quarter. Miami recorded three sacks, would've added a couple more if Allen hadn't danced out of them and had three other quarterback hits. Allen threw two interceptions. He also didn't attempt a single rush, saving him from punishment in that aspect at least.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, finished his game in mint condition. He had no giveaways, took one sack and was hit just twice more in a 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills and Chiefs each were 16.5-point favorites Sunday.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite Thursday.

The Bills have faced only two teams currently among the NFL's 14 playoff slots: Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday was the first time since defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 that the Bills did not face a backup quarterback. Their fortunate run included not only quarterbacks elevated into the starter's role, but also second- and third-stringers for that game.

Buffalo and Kansas City have precious little time to prepare for Thursday night. They will have two days of meetings and walkthroughs. The turnaround is borderline cruel regardless of the matchup.

"The NFL doesn't give a damn how we feel about games," Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said. "So we'll be out there on Thanksgiving.

"It's nothing new to me or the rest of the guys, but if you think we're jogging out there in the middle of November, feeling like a thousand dollars, you're wrong. It might look like we're laboring around a little bit, and, yeah, we are."

Anderson said he hoped to accelerate his recovery process by having his massage therapist come to his house Sunday night along with extended cold-tub sessions and whatnot.

"Three days is not nearly enough time," Anderson said. "Really, it's just enough time to get your legs back. That's all you're going to be focused on.

"We're going to go in there with our bread-and-butter s-- that always f---- works for us each week, and outside of that you've got to come in physically and mentally ready to go."

Brady often talks about preparing for a "nameless, faceless opponent," another way of articulating Buffalo's 1-0 ethos.

Perhaps that mentality prevented Buffalo from overlooking Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Cade Klubnik and Kyle McCord.

Now, we get to see how it works against Mahomes and whether Brady's aggressiveness and Allen's wherewithal can dominate the Chiefs' defense like they have this string of inferior teams.

"The opponent doesn't matter," Anderson said. "The stadium is going to be bumping. It's going to be live. It's going to be loud.

"All we have to do is go out there and execute and communicate like we've been doing on the offensive line, with 17, and great things are going to happen."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.