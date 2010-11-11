Bills' game vs. Lions to be blacked out in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be blacked out on local television for the second time this season after failing to sell out Sunday's game against Detroit by the NFL deadline.
A sellout within 72 hours of kickoff does not come as a surprise for a game between two perennial losers, who share the NFL's longest active playoff drought, dating to the 1999 season.
The Bills didn't announce how many tickets were unsold as of Thursday. The blackout covers a 75-mile radius.
