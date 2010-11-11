Bills' game vs. Lions to be blacked out in Buffalo

Published: Nov 11, 2010 at 04:37 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be blacked out on local television for the second time this season after failing to sell out Sunday's game against Detroit by the NFL deadline.

For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.

A sellout within 72 hours of kickoff does not come as a surprise for a game between two perennial losers, who share the NFL's longest active playoff drought, dating to the 1999 season.

The Bills (0-8) are the NFL's only remaining winless team. The Lions (2-6) have lost 24 consecutive road games, one short of breaking the NFL record they set in 2003.

The Bills didn't announce how many tickets were unsold as of Thursday. The blackout covers a 75-mile radius.

The Bills' previous game at Orchard Park -- a 36-26 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 10 -- was also not a sellout.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Mac Jones among first group of prospects to accept 2021 NFL Draft invitations

The NFL announced the first group of prospects who have accepted invitations to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, and the list includes two of this year's top quarterbacks.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW