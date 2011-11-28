Bills' Gailey upset over Johnson's TD dance, and told him so

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 07:04 AM

Buffalo Bills coach Chan Gailey always seems to let people know right where he stands. It's a good bet that Stevie Johnson has a very clear idea right about now.

One day after Johnson's ill-timed touchdown celebration contributed to the Bills' 28-24 loss to the New York Jets, Gailey still wasn't happy. Mostly, though, the coach lamented that his receiver's celebration is all anyone is discussing.

Fair or foul?

Bills WR Steve Johnson ruffled a few feathers when he mocked Plaxico Burress after a TD catch Sunday. Was the celebration in poor taste? More ...

"I think it was wrong. I told him so," Gailey told reporters Monday. "What I hate is that game is remembered for his one action rather than a lot of good things he did in the game. I told him where I stand on it, and he knows exactly."

Gailey said he addressed the team on the matter and that he doesn't have any discipline planned for Johnson. Although he hopes Johnson's days of extreme celebration are over, Gailey didn't put the kibosh on touchdown happiness, saying "everybody likes to score."

Gailey reiterated he believes it was "wrong" to make fun of Burress -- who, consequently, didn't seem mind -- while also offering up some big-picture thinking.

"The question you always ask yourself, it's always the question of if I have benched everybody for every dumb mistake that was made there wouldn't be any coaches or players out there because we've all made dumb mistakes," Gailey suggested. "Everybody makes mistakes."

