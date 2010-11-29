Bills' Gailey on distraught WR Johnson: 'He'll come out strong'

NOTES: Earlier in the day, Bills owner Ralph Wilson donated $1 million to a Buffalo-area adult daycare center. Mary Wilson attended the news conference on her husband's behalf. She said at 92, Ralph has learned the importance of nursing care. ... Mary also praised the Bills for their resiliency, noting the team is showing signs of promise in how it's been competitive in going 2-4 in its past six, with all four losses decided by 3 points. "If you don't love this team, you don't have a heart," she said. "It is a team with a heart." ... Buffalo became the NFL's fifth team to lose three games in overtime in one season, joining Green Bay (1983), the Houston Oilers (1983), Tampa Bay (1983) and Arizona (1997).