Bills future in doubt, Fewell seeking opportunities with Giants, Bears

In completing his 12th NFL season, Fewell had no previous head-coaching experience before going 3-4 after Dick Jauron was fired in November. Fewell did become the first of Buffalo's five interim coaches to win more than two games in the season he took over, surpassing the win totals of Hank Bullough (2-10 in 1985) and Marv Levy (2-5, 1986).