Bills' full-court press lands Mario Williams with six-year deal

Mario Williams said he was so nervous when it came time to signing his contract with the Buffalo Bills, he almost forgot his name.
No one in Buffalo will soon forget.
Williams was introduced at a news conference after signing a contract touted as the richest ever given to an NFL defensive player.
Williams' deal is for six years and is worth $96 million -- $50 million guaranteed -- with the potential to go up to $100 million, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer.
"It's been a long day or a long two days," Bills general manager Buddy Nix said during Williams' introductory news conference. "A lot of times (Wilson) takes some heat for not spending the money and not wanting the money and not wanting to win and all of those things. And I've told you guys many times that he's never said don't do it, that's too much money. He's always said do whatever it takes. ... I think he's proved that."
The team's spirited courting of Williams stretched into its third day on Thursday, complete with dinners, meetings and the arrival of Williams' fiancée for a tour of the region.
"Coming here and seeing (the Bills) embrace me and definitely the comfort level of everybody that surrounded me when I got here," Williams said. "Even Jim Kelly was definitely a big plus and he did some heavy recruiting."
The prospect of playing alongside defensive tackles Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus didn't hurt the Bills' chances, either, Williams said.
"It was huge," Williams said. "The biggest thing for a defensive end is ... when you're getting around the edge, the quarterback not stepping up. ... I know that's what we have here. So that was one huge sell to me, was having those two guys pushing the pocket, and hopefully I get the sacks."
Williams, the first overall pick by the Texans in 2006, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who owns a Texans franchise-best 53 career sacks, including a team single-season best 14 in 2007. Williams was limited to playing just five games last season as a result of a torn chest muscle. He also missed three games in 2010 after having surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.