Bills' full-court press lands Mario Williams with six-year deal

"It's been a long day or a long two days," Bills general manager Buddy Nix said during Williams' introductory news conference. "A lot of times (Wilson) takes some heat for not spending the money and not wanting the money and not wanting to win and all of those things. And I've told you guys many times that he's never said don't do it, that's too much money. He's always said do whatever it takes. ... I think he's proved that."