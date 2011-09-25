Bills fans feeling highest of highs; Vikings fans lowest of lows

If you have any friends who are Vikings fans, we sure hope you made a phone call Sunday afternoon to check in on them. Blowing double-digit halftime leads are always tough to swallow, but to do it three weeks in a row? There's a special kind of hell for that kind of three-peat. At this point, we think the Vikings should just try to lose all their games this way -- it'd be fun trying to predict when Leslie Frazier's head actually explodes.