Around the NFL

Bills expected to discuss massive extension with QB Josh Allen in offseason

Published: Jan 09, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Josh Allen﻿'s breakout season makes the Bills picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in the spring a formality. So might be a new contract.

The real question is, for how much?

The Buffalo brass is expected to approach Allen's representation about a massive contract extension in the spring or summer that could make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks, if not the highest, in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. He looked like he belongs in that class in Year 3.

The über-athletic Allen just became the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns while running for five touchdowns. That earned him a place on the All-Pro second-team, a momentous honor given that first-teamer Aaron Rodgers and fellow second-teamer Patrick Mahomes figure to finish first and second, respectively, in MVP voting.

The Bills thus plan to be proactive about paying Allen like them. Mahomes was extended last summer for 10 years and $45 million per season, tops in the NFL. Deshaun Watson﻿, who was extended for four years soon after, is second in average annual value at $39 million. Where Allen and Buffalo ultimately land will in part be determined by next year's salary cap, Rapoport added.

The 24-year-old QB can increase his leverage Saturday versus the Colts as the Bills aim for their first playoff win in 25 years. A deep postseason run could have them reaching even deeper into their pockets for their franchise QB.

