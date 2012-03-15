Bills expected to announce DE Williams signing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon, where they're expected to announce the signing of star free-agent defensive end Mario Williams.
ESPN reported that Williams had agreed to a six-year contract. The sides had been making steady progress through three days of negotiations.
Williams is at the team's facility, and has been in discussions with Buffalo since free agency began Tuesday. Selected first overall in the 2006 draft by Houston, Williams had a franchise-best 53 sacks in six seasons with the Texans.