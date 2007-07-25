Bills end skid, beat sloppy Dolphins

Notes: The Dolphins are 1-9 in their last 10 road games. ... McMichael has scored in four straight games, becoming the first Miami player to do so in a single season since Mark Clayton in 1988. ... Lindell also made a 24-yard field goal. ... Holcomb's first-half numbers alone - 14-of-20 for 118 yards -- bettered what Losman managed in his last three outings. After throwing for 170 yards in a season-opening win against Houston, Losman had 113 against Tampa Bay and 75 each against Atlanta and New Orleans.