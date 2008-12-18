Bills' Edwards, Greer expected to return from injuries

The Buffalo Bills are out of playoff contention, but they might see two key starters return Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Quarterback Trent Edwards showed no signs of a setback Thursday in preparing to make his first start in three weeks since being sidelined by a groin injury. Starting cornerback Jabari Greer continued practicing and is expecting to return after missing four games with a knee injury.
Both players were officially listed as taking part in a limited portion of practice, along with running back Marshawn Lynch.
Bills coach Dick Jauron was optimistic that Lynch would play after he returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session due to a bruised shoulder.
Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters (knee) missed practice Thursday, but he's expected to play this weekend. Peters was spotted running without a limp following practice, which the Bills held outdoors to prepare for the conditions at Denver, where the weekend forecast has temperatures dipping to near zero.
The Bills made one roster move Thursday, signing offensive tackle Jonathan Scott to fill the roster spot left open after defensive end Aaron Schobel was placed on injured reserve last week.
A fifth-round pick by Detroit in the 2006 draft out of Texas, Scott had six starts in 20 appearances over two seasons with the Lions before he was released in August. In college, he started his final 43 games and was an All-American in his senior season.
Jauron said signing Scott allows the team to bolster its depth at tackle going into next season.
