Bills' Edwards, Greer expected to return from injuries

Published: Dec 18, 2008 at 08:14 AM

The Buffalo Bills are out of playoff contention, but they might see two key starters return Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Trent Edwards showed no signs of a setback Thursday in preparing to make his first start in three weeks since being sidelined by a groin injury. Starting cornerback Jabari Greer continued practicing and is expecting to return after missing four games with a knee injury.

Both players were officially listed as taking part in a limited portion of practice, along with running back Marshawn Lynch.

Bills coach Dick Jauron was optimistic that Lynch would play after he returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session due to a bruised shoulder.

Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters (knee) missed practice Thursday, but he's expected to play this weekend. Peters was spotted running without a limp following practice, which the Bills held outdoors to prepare for the conditions at Denver, where the weekend forecast has temperatures dipping to near zero.

The Bills made one roster move Thursday, signing offensive tackle Jonathan Scott to fill the roster spot left open after defensive end Aaron Schobel was placed on injured reserve last week.

A fifth-round pick by Detroit in the 2006 draft out of Texas, Scott had six starts in 20 appearances over two seasons with the Lions before he was released in August. In college, he started his final 43 games and was an All-American in his senior season.

Jauron said signing Scott allows the team to bolster its depth at tackle going into next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, rookie Mac Jones just keeps rising up the board, while there's a change at the top. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL season: Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl

Is Cooper Kupp a lock for Pro Bowl honors? Will Jonathan Taylor pile up enough votes? Nick Shook scans the NFL landscape for the top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW