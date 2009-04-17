Bills-Eagles blockbuster throws wrinkle into draft, trade market

There has been speculation that Philadelphia, which also has the 21st overall pick in next week's draft, was in the trade market for either Edwards or Boldin, who are both also hoping for contract extensions. Making two trades for two veterans whom they would have to pay might seem unlikely for the Eagles, but it's not out of the question. After all, if it's broken down in simplistic terms, a first-round draft of Boldin/Edwards and Peters isn't too bad. At least you know what you're getting -- at a hefty cost.