Bills-Eagles blockbuster throws wrinkle into draft, trade market

The Philadelphia Eagles' trade for Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters on Friday will cost them a first-round pick (28th overall) and a fourth-round choice in next week's draft (121st overall) and a sixth-round selection in 2010, according to a source.
The swap with the Buffalo Bills for the two-time Pro Bowler helps the Eagles fill a glaring need at left tackle, where they lost Tra Thomas to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. It also alters the draft and could throw a wrinkle into the trade market for two wide receivers -- Cleveland's Braylon Edwards and Arizona's Anquan Boldin.
The decision to trade for a proven veteran instead of drafting an unproven rookie shows how much the Eagles wanted to shore up their offensive line right away. Philadelphia also signed right tackle Stacy Andrews in free agency.
There has been speculation that Philadelphia, which also has the 21st overall pick in next week's draft, was in the trade market for either Edwards or Boldin, who are both also hoping for contract extensions. Making two trades for two veterans whom they would have to pay might seem unlikely for the Eagles, but it's not out of the question. After all, if it's broken down in simplistic terms, a first-round draft of Boldin/Edwards and Peters isn't too bad. At least you know what you're getting -- at a hefty cost.
Then again, the Eagles have said they like their receivers and could use their remaining first-round pick to add to a different position where rookies tend to have more immediate impact -- running back (Georgia's Knowshon Moreno or Ohio State's Chris "Beanie" Wells) or tight end (Oklahoma State's Brandon Pettigrew).
In dealing Peters, the Bills immediately turn their draft focus to choosing one of the top left tackles: Baylor's Jason Smith, Virginia's Eugene Monroe, Alabama's Andre Smith or Mississippi's Michael Oher. Buffalo has the No. 11 overall pick and, now, the 28th selection to use on either a tackle or as trade bait to move up.
Several teams in the top 10 would like to move down in the draft -- in part to avoid the economic costs of paying a high choice -- and might be open to dealing for either of Buffalo's picks. However, at least one of those tackles still could be available for the Bills, who could feel as reluctant as those teams already in the top 10 about the financial payout. Dealing Peters and picking a tackle at No. 11 could end up saving Buffalo a hefty chunk of money but for an unproven commodity.
The Bills' additional first-round pick could allow them to add to their defense, select a tight end or trade up or down.