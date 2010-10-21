Bills DT Williams skips practice with ankle injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams missed Thursday's practice because of an ankle injury sustained in practice Wednesday.
Williams' status for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh is unclear, but Bills coach Chan Gailey said the lineman has "a legitimate chance" to play.
The Bills have been gashed by opposing rushing attacks, ranking last in the NFL against the run. They converted to a 3-4 scheme this offseason but appear to be moving back to a four-man front that Williams helps anchor.
Williams has been one of Buffalo's most dependable and versatile lineman since being drafted in 2006 in the fifth round, starting all but five of the 67 games in which he played.
