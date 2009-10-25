Bills DT Williams out against Panthers with knee injury

Published: Oct 25, 2009 at 11:32 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams won't return to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after leaving in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Williams was questionable going into the game with a sore shoulder, but was active and got the start. He hurt his knee on the first defensive series and walked to the locker room.

Williams joins a long list of injuries for the Bills, who were without starting safeties Bryan Scott and Donte Whitner because of ankle injuries.

