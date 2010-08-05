Bills DT Williams injures hand; Gailey doesn't believe it's serious

The starting defensive tackle hurt his right hand during practice Thursday, and Bills coach Chan Gailey said Williams went to be examined by team doctors for precautionary reasons. Gailey added that he doesn't believe the injury is serious.
Williams was hurt an hour into practice while the defensive linemen participated in individual drills. Taking off the wrap he already had on his hand, Williams pointed to his palm as he was examined by trainers.
Williams eventually had his hand extensively wrapped before he was escorted to the locker room.
The Bills already are banged up eight days into camp in suburban Rochester. The team began Thursday's session with 14 players not practicing because they were either injured or given the day off.
Gailey updated Ed Wang's status, saying the rookie left tackle will miss between four and eight weeks after having surgery on his left thumb this week. Gailey also revealed that rookie wide receiver David Nelson is out indefinitely with what the coach believed was a pulled hamstring.
Then there was tight end Derek Schouman, who missed practice Thursday to rest what Gailey would only refer to as an injury that has bothered the player since the start of camp.
Also in the group of injured players was starting linebacker Chris Kelsay, who has been out since hurting his right shoulder on the first day of practice. Defensive end Spencer Johnson has been out since hurting his leg Friday.
Linebacker Paul Posluszny has yet to practice since having groin surgery last month. Linebacker Keith Ellison (undisclosed injury) has been out since the start of camp.
Posluszny said he expects to miss at least another week or two.
"I feel really good, but we're taking it slow," he said. "No reason to rush it yet."
Gailey wasn't too concerned about the amount of injured players, saying that's what happens at training camp.
"You deal with it and you go on," he said. "You can't control all of that. I mean, you could. You could come out and walkthrough every day, but you wouldn't get anything done. It's a tough game for tough people."
Bills camp has been far more physical under Gailey, who took over as coach in January. Unlike Dick Jauron, who preferred walkthroughs and little hitting, Gailey has had his players practicing in pads throughout camp and even allowed tackling during team goal-line sessions.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press