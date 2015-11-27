Around the NFL

Bills DT Kyle Williams to undergo knee surgery

Published: Nov 27, 2015 at 05:42 AM

The Bills are by no means out of the playoff race, but Rex Ryan knows his defense just took a major blow.

Defensive lineman Kyle Williams is likely headed to injured reserve due to his injured meniscus that will require surgery, he told reporters Friday. The 32-year-old did not rule out a comeback following rehab.

"I've got no plans to not play anymore," Williams said, per ESPN.com. "I think the great thing about this game is you're judged on what you do on the field, and when I'm out there, I feel like I do a pretty good job when I'm out there. I think the thing that's not measured is what you have in (your heart) and in (your head), and I've got plenty of that left to give.

With Mario Williams already reeling from injury, Ryan will need to get creative. Originally, Kyle Williams was expected back from the knee issue this season, which originally kept him out of the team's matchup against the Jaguars in London.

Since that moment, he has not gotten any better.

Ryan doesn't want to cut bait on a player who had 22 sacks in the three seasons prior to his arrival in Buffalo, and as a coach who depends on veteran leadership, he will obviously want Williams close to the action throughout the healing process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More