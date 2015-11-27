Bills DT Kyle Williams to undergo knee surgery

The Bills are by no means out of the playoff race, but Rex Ryan knows his defense just took a major blow.
Defensive lineman Kyle Williams is likely headed to injured reserve due to his injured meniscus that will require surgery, he told reporters Friday. The 32-year-old did not rule out a comeback following rehab.
"I've got no plans to not play anymore," Williams said, per ESPN.com. "I think the great thing about this game is you're judged on what you do on the field, and when I'm out there, I feel like I do a pretty good job when I'm out there. I think the thing that's not measured is what you have in (your heart) and in (your head), and I've got plenty of that left to give.
With Mario Williams already reeling from injury, Ryan will need to get creative. Originally, Kyle Williams was expected back from the knee issue this season, which originally kept him out of the team's matchup against the Jaguars in London.
Since that moment, he has not gotten any better.
Ryan doesn't want to cut bait on a player who had 22 sacks in the three seasons prior to his arrival in Buffalo, and as a coach who depends on veteran leadership, he will obviously want Williams close to the action throughout the healing process.