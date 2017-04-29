Bills draft Pitt QB Nathan Peterman in fifth round

Plenty of draftniks thought the Bills might grab a quarterback in the first round of this year's selection process.
That never happened, but Buffalo pulled the trigger on a signal-caller four rounds later.
The team on Saturday grabbed Nathan Peterman out of Pittsburgh with the 171st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound Peterman started his career at Tennessee, where he was replaced by fellow prospect Joshua Dobbs before transferring to Pittsburgh. From there, Peterman started 11 games in 2015 before playing wire-to-wire last season to throw a career 47 touchdowns and 14 picks over two seasons.
"The guy just has really good command," one scout told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Got a lot of poise, lot of moxie. Not the most gifted physically but the guy moves around well."
In Buffalo, Peterman will compete with Cardale Jones for the No. 2 spot behind locked-in starter Tyrod Taylor.
"Played really well at the Senior Bowl," another scout told McGinn. "That's obviously a big deal for a quarterback. Go down there and work in somebody else's system with a bunch of guys you haven't worked with. Then you go back and start watching his film and you say, 'You know what? This guy is pretty good.' Not a top-tier starter, but I think he is a starter."
Not a starter just yet, but Buffalo's long-term future with Taylor remains hazy. On Friday, they added another option under center.