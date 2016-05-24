Bills don't anticipate Watkins missing games in '16

The wide receiver underwent surgery on a broken foot earlier this spring, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported. Watkins tweeted after the news broke that he'd be ready for the preseason.
On Tuesday, Whaley bolstered the belief that Watkins will be ready for 2016, telling WGR-AM that he doesn't anticipate Watkins missing any time in the regular season, but the Bills don't have a target date for his return, via the Buffalo News' Tyler Dunne. Watkins was seen at OTAs Tuesday morning on crutches with his left foot in a boot.
The Bills will wait until further along in Watkins' rehab to pinpoint a return date for their most dynamic offensive weapon.
At this point, we'll take Whaley's confidence with a grain of salt. This is the same GM who said his first-round pick would be fine. Then Shaq Lawson underwent surgery on his shoulder -- Whaley reiterated Tuesday the belief that Lawson could have rehabbed for the start of the season, but surgery is in the best interest of the player long term.
The Bills' offense desperately needs a healthy Watkins on the field when games count. Without him, Buffalo's receiving corps wouldn't frighten a Pop Warner secondary.