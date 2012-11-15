Bills defense shows up in win over Dolphins

Published: Nov 15, 2012 at 04:21 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Leodis McKelvin scored on a 79-yard punt return and the Mario Williams-led Buffalo Bills oft-maligned defense finally flexed its muscles in a 19-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Safety Jairus Byrd recovered a fumble and made a diving interception, and Bryan Scott sealed the win with an interception to end the Dolphins' final drive. Williams had one of three sacks for a Buffalo defense that limited the Ryan Tannehill-led Dolphins to 184 yards.

That was enough to make up for an offense that settled for Rian Lindell's four field goals on four drives into the red zone.

Buffalo (4-6) snapped a three-game skid and won for only the second time in seven games.

Marcus Thigpen scored on a 96-yard kickoff return and Davone Bess had a 2-yard touchdown catch for Miami (4-6), which has lost three straight.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

