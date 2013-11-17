Bills' defense overwhelms Geno in laugher over Jets

Published: Nov 17, 2013 at 08:19 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Jairus Byrd had two interceptions in leading a Buffalo Bills defense that forced four turnovers in a 37-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Kyle Williams had two sacks and forced a fumble, and Da'Norris Searcy returned Geno Smith's third interception 32 yards for a touchdown. Buffalo (4-7) snapped a three-game skid and won for only the second time in seven games.

Buffalo's EJ Manuel won Round 2 of the AFC East showdown of rookie quarterbacks by finishing 20 of 28 for 245 yards passing and two scores.

Smith, a second-round pick out of West Virginia, struggled in blustery conditions, finishing 8 of 23 for 103 yards four turnovers - including a lost fumble - before being yanked in favor of Matt Simms after three quarters.

The Jets (5-5) became the NFL's first team to alternate wins and losses through the first 10 games of the season.

