Bills defeat Panthers as first-team offense struggles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Anthony Dixon ran for a touchdown, Dan Carpenter had a pair of field goals and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-18 Friday night in a preseason game.
Carolina's first-round draft pick turned in the play of the game, thrilling fans with a stumbling, diving 32-yard touchdown reception in his NFL debut.
Racing down the left sideline, Benjamin stumbled after contact with cornerback Stephon Gilmore but maintained his balance long enough to haul in a diving catch in the end zone from Derek Anderson.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press