Bills defeat Panthers as first-team offense struggles

Published: Aug 08, 2014 at 03:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Anthony Dixon ran for a touchdown, Dan Carpenter had a pair of field goals and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-18 Friday night in a preseason game.

EJ Manuel completed 9 of 13 passes for 96 yards but the Bills struggled to cash in on scoring opportunities for the second straight game. Buffalo's first-team offense reached Carolina territory on its first three possessions but managed just three points.

Rookie Kelvin Benjamin had no such problem finding the end zone.

Carolina's first-round draft pick turned in the play of the game, thrilling fans with a stumbling, diving 32-yard touchdown reception in his NFL debut.

Racing down the left sideline, Benjamin stumbled after contact with cornerback Stephon Gilmore but maintained his balance long enough to haul in a diving catch in the end zone from Derek Anderson.

Anderson started for Cam Newton, who rested his recovering left ankle.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend playoff preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

Will Lions return to 1957 form on Sunday versus Buccaneers?

With a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions would win two postseason games for the first time since 1957. It was in 1957 that Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt and the Lions won the franchise's last NFL Championship.
news

Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on playing team that drafted him No. 1: 'It's bigger than just worrying about the Texans'

Jadeveon Clowney, who the Texans took with the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, will face off with his former squad for the fifth time Saturday, but for the first time in the playoffs. For the 30-year-old, though, what's at stake in the Divisional Round supersedes any type of revenge factor.
news

2023 NFL All-Rookie Team: Lions, Rams each boast four selections; Texans clearly nailed top-three picks

Which fresh faces have defined the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks reveals his All-Rookie Team, highlighting 25 of the best newbies on offense, defense and special teams. Which two teams boast a whopping FOUR selections apiece?