Bills DE Schobel might be creeping closer to playing field

Buffalo Bills defensive end Aaron Schobel announced in June that he likely would retire -- stopping short of saying so definitively -- but now he's strongly leaning toward a return, according to sources.
Schobel, 32, didn't participate in the Bills' offseason program, but he recently has put considerable thought into playing this season, the sources said Friday. Schobel has made calls to locate a home to rent in the Buffalo area -- some believe he might already have a place -- and several teammates believe he will return for a 10th NFL season.
The Bills would welcome back Schobel, one of the premier pass rushers in franchise history. He was placed on the "did not report" list by the team as it awaits final word on his decision.