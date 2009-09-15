Bills DE Kelsay to miss at least a week; LB Posluszny out indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills starting defensive end Chris Kelsay is expected to miss at least a week with a bruised knee.
A person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Tuesday that tests revealed Kelsay sustained only a deep bruise and no ligament damage in Buffalo's 25-24 loss at New England on Monday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because coach Dick Jauron has not released details of the player's injury.
Kelsay was hurt late in the second quarter when he collided with teammate Ryan Denney.
Jauron had already announced linebacker Paul Posluszny is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his left arm.
Bills players had the day off and return to practice Wednesday to prepare to host Tampa Bay this weekend.
