Bills' Dareus wins Week 8 Rookie of the Week honors

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Nose Tackle Marcell Dareus of the Buffalo Bills is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Oct. 30-31, the NFL announced Friday.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Marcell Dareus, Buffalo Bills
Jon Baldwin, Kansas City Chiefs
Baldwin caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime win over the San Diego Chargers.
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Newton completed 22 of 35 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He also added 53 yards on 6 carries on the ground, while losing two fumbles.
Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings
Ponder converted 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 236 yards and a score in the Vikings' 24-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Titus Young, Detroit Lions
Young hauled in four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 45-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.