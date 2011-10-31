 Skip to main content
Bills' Dareus wins Week 8 Rookie of the Week honors

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 06:08 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Nose Tackle Marcell Dareus of the Buffalo Bills is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Oct. 30-31, the NFL announced Friday.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcell Dareus, Buffalo Bills

Dareus tallied four tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Bills' 23-0 win over the Washington Redskins.

Jon Baldwin, Kansas City Chiefs

Baldwin caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime win over the San Diego Chargers.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 22 of 35 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He also added 53 yards on 6 carries on the ground, while losing two fumbles.

Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings

Ponder converted 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 236 yards and a score in the Vikings' 24-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Titus Young, Detroit Lions

Young hauled in four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 45-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

