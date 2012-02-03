Bills' Dareus says Brady whines to officials, who favor the QB

Echoing comments made by Giants defenders in the run-up to Sunday's Super Bowl, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus said the key to beating Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is to pressure him.
"You have to get after Tom Brady some type of way," Dareus said in a Sirius XM Radio interview, according to the Buffalo News. "Getting a hand in his face, knocking his arm down."
Dareus added one caveat.
"Don't go too crazy because Brady has the referees on his side," he said. "He cries to referees as soon as he gets a chance, and it always goes his way. So don't go too crazy, just play the game safe and just get in his face. Get him to throw bad passes, throw when he doesn't want to."
When the Billsbeat Brady and the Patriots in Week 3, they failed to record a sack but did intercept the quarterback's passes four times.
It's also worth noting that the Bills did get to Brady in the regular-season finale, sacking him four times, but they couldn't stop the Patriots quarterback from throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 49-21 trouncing.
Dareus said that, naturally, he wants New York to pull off the upset.
"I'm going for the Giants," he said. "I'm a D-lineman. I like to see Osi (Umenyiora) and them rush. My boy, (Giants cornerback) Prince Amukamara, is playing. I'm really rooting for them."