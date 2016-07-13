Bills' Dareus: I hate that Brady's suspended for Week 4

It's very likely that Tom Brady won't be on the field when his Patriots host the divison rival Bills in Week 4; the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals cleared that up on Wednesday.
However, not all Bills players are relieved that the four-time Super Bowl champion will be suspended for the contest. Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus joined NFL Network's Total Access on Wednesday to mourn Brady's absence.
"I can't wait to play (the Patriots)," Dareus explained. "I hate that Brady's not going to be there. But when he comes back ...
"If we win, all right, we win. But I don't feel like I really won until I beat the guy. I love playing against Brady. I get up for him. I play against him every year, and he knows I'm coming. So for him not to be up there tears me up a little bit. But the second time I see him, I'm going to be excited to play against him."
Maybe Dareus should be more wary for playing the perennial AFC East champions, with or without their signal-caller. In his nine games against the Patriots -- eight of which were losses -- Dareus earned only 1.5 sacks and 14 total tackles, good for 1.55 tackles per game. Under Bills coach Rex Ryan's scheme last season, he combined for just two tackles and zero sacks against New England.
In what's becoming a boom-or-bust year in Buffalo for many in the organization, the 100-million-dollar man will have to prove his worth this year. Roughing up Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo in Foxborough would be a good first step.