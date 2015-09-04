Bills cut IK Enemkpali, known for punching Geno Smith

The Bills released outside linebacker IK Enemkpali on Friday as they started to trim their roster to 53 players.
The second-year pass rusher, who is best known for punching Jets quarterback Geno Smith inside the team's locker room during an argument about money last month, was signed by his former coach, Rex Ryan, shortly after the Jets cut him.
It hasn't been the smoothest of offseasons for the Louisiana Tech prospect, who might unfortunately be branded as a negative locker room presence following his time in New York. Smith broke his jaw in the incident and will miss the start of the season.
Although many have sided with Enemkpali, who was allegedly stiffed by Smith after the QB failed to show up at his football camp, the 53-man cut-down period is relentless.
Unless Ryan tries to sneak Enemkpali on his practice squad, we could be waiting a little while for him to get picked up.