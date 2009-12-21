Bills could start No. 3 QB Brohm vs. Falcons because of injuries

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Trent Edwards hobbling, the Buffalo Bills might be forced to see what they have in third-string quarterback Brian Brohm.
Signed to a two-year contract two days after former coach Dick Jauron was fired in November, Brohm could start this week when the Bills visit the Atlanta Falcons. Both Fitzpatrick and Edwards sustained ankle injuries during Sunday's 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
"It's too early to answer that," interim coach Perry Fewell said Monday when asked if Brohm will start this week. "We have until Wednesday and Thursday, so we'll just wait and see."
Edwards was hurt after relieving an ineffective Fitzpatrick for one series early in the fourth quarter against the Patriots. Fitzpatrick was injured soon after he returned. Fewell said he didn't yet know the severity of the injuries.
Both players were unavailable for comment Monday.
Fitzpatrick had another ho-hum day in the loss to New England (9-5), dropping his record to 2-3 since being promoted to full-time starter by Fewell. After two solid games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has been less than stellar the last three weeks, passing for just 362 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.
Edwards fared no better in relief, completing 1 of 2 passes for minus-1 yard against the Patriots. He was hurt after being sacked by Tully Banta-Cain with 12 minutes to go.
The Bills (5-9) signed Brohm off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad but have held him under wraps. The 2008 second-round draft pick out of Louisville has only run the Bills' scout-team offense, and Fewell two weeks ago said it was unlikely the quarterback would see action this season.
But that was before the injuries to Edwards and Fitzpatrick, and the downward spiral of an offense that is now ranked above just the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
"We'll have to see where these other guys are," Fewell said. "We'll look at them on Tuesday and Wednesday and see how they're feeling, and we'll have a plan and go from there."
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/buffalo-bills) For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Fitzpatrick was lifted from Sunday's game with the Bills trailing 17-3, a decision that had some players scratching their heads.
"I don't really know what went into the decision," said wide receiver Lee Evans, who pulled Buffalo within 17-10 with an 11-yard touchdown reception with 3 minutes remaining. "It was kind of at a crucial point in the game, so I don't know why that decision was made. It was made, but I don't really know why."
Fewell said he wanted to spark an offense that hadn't produced since a 69-yard opening drive.
"We were not converting on the third downs," the coach said. "We needed something to give us some momentum, so I made the decision. I thought Trent could come in and maybe give us a little spark, give us some momentum, and let's see what we could do."
Notes: CB Terrence McGee had his right arm in a sling Monday after injuring a shoulder in the second half against the Patriots. He said he's hopeful to play against the Falcons (7-7). ... Fewell said LB Bryan Scott sustained a concussion on the fifth-to-last play of the game. ... The Bills allowed just 224 yards to the Patriots, the lowest total they have surrendered to New England since 2001. ... Buffalo leads the NFL with 26 interceptions, its most since 27 in 1967.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press