Bills could start No. 3 QB Brohm vs. Falcons because of injuries

Notes: CB Terrence McGee had his right arm in a sling Monday after injuring a shoulder in the second half against the Patriots. He said he's hopeful to play against the Falcons (7-7). ... Fewell said LB Bryan Scott sustained a concussion on the fifth-to-last play of the game. ... The Bills allowed just 224 yards to the Patriots, the lowest total they have surrendered to New England since 2001. ... Buffalo leads the NFL with 26 interceptions, its most since 27 in 1967.