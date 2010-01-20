Bills continue front-office facelift, release pro personnel chief

Published: Jan 20, 2010 at 05:42 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with vice president of player personnel John Guy in the team's latest front-office shake-up.

Guy's departure was announced by the team in a two-sentence release issued late Wednesday night. Guy had completed his ninth year with the Bills, and had been responsible for scouting NFL free agents.

For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our Bills bloggers.

» Blog Blitz: Bills

The move was not unexpected. Guy's contract was up this spring, and he was criticized for the Bills spotty record with free-agent signings. Buffalo finished with a 6-10 record this past season to miss the playoffs for a 10th straight year.

Guy was let go a little over two weeks after Buddy Nix took over as general manager and a day after Chan Gailey was hired as coach.

The Bills did interview Guy for the GM job before awarding it to Nix.

Though it's unclear how much influence Guy had in making final personnel decisions under Jim Overdorf, the team's vice president of football administration, the Bills' 2007 free-agent class was regarded as a major bust. The Bills opened free agency that year by signing three offensive linemen -- guard Derrick Dockery, tackle Langston Walker and journeyman backup Jason Whittle -- to contracts worth more than a combined $75 million.

All three players were gone by the start of this past season once Walker was released less than a week prior to Buffalo's regular-season opener. Dockery proved to be the biggest disappointment. After signing a seven-year $49 million contract that included $18.5 million in guaranteed money, he was released last February.

Guy was criticized by Bills fans, who rented a billboard in Buffalo in October, urging team owner Ralph Wilson to clean house by firing Guy, coach Dick Jauron and chief college scout Tom Modrak. Jauron was fired in November.

Modrak remains with the Bills, and is currently preparing for the NFL draft in April.

Guy has 18 years of NFL experience, and served as a scout with the Browns before joining the Bills.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long-shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Undersized LB David Long Jr. finds footing on Titans defense: 'It was just always a chip on my shoulder'

Despite David Long Jr.'s smaller size and lower draft pick, the fourth-year linebacker is very much in the middle of the Titans' defense and his success is a direct result of playing like he always has a chip on his shoulder, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE