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Bills continue free-agent spending, sign ex-Patriots DE Anderson

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 02:53 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- First, Mario Williams. Now, Mark Anderson. The Buffalo Bills weren't kidding when suggesting how much they wanted to improve the pass rush this offseason.

Making their second significant free-agent splash in less than a week, the Bills on Wednesday signed Anderson to a four-year contract potentially worth $27 million. It includes $8 million guaranteed. The defensive end is a sixth-year player who had 10 sacks with the New England Patriots last season.

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"It really is a big deal for us and an exciting time," general manager Buddy Nix said. "We think this made us a lot better. This guy's about as productive as anybody around for the number of snaps he played."

Terms of the deal were first reported by ESPN, and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not released the numbers.

Acquiring Anderson comes on the heels of last week's whopping move in which the Bills signed Williams to a six-year contract potentially worth $100 million, including $50 million guaranteed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bills also re-signed free-agent safety Bryan Scott. The nine-year versatile veteran, who can also play linebacker, returns for a sixth season in Buffalo.

Anderson's signing was the key move, coming a day after he arrived in Buffalo and had dinner with coaches and management at a downtown restaurant.

"Words can't express how I'm feeling," Anderson said. "I'm in a blessed situation right now. I'm going to try and help the Bills, and Bills nation, and try to take it to a whole other level."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

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