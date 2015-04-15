Around the NFL

Bills coach sees 'dominance' in team's stacked D-line

Published: Apr 15, 2015 at 04:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo's 111 sacks over the past two seasons lead the NFL while posing the question: Can the Bills grow even fiercer under Rex Ryan?

Busy installing his multiple-look front seven, the newly hired coach has handed control of Buffalo's defensive line to assistant Karl Dunbar, who spent the past three seasons guiding a Jets front stocked with Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson.

With Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes at end and Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams manning the tackle slots, Dunbar used the word "dominance" to describe his new crew.

"Now, who are you going to double team?" Dunbar asked, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. "If you double team everybody, that's eight guys you've got to keep in. With the quarterback, that leaves you with two-receiver routes. I'm going to love that. We can get after people."

Dunbar gushed over Mario Williams as a "6-foot-6, 295-pound guy who runs a 4.7," adding: "When you get him going, he's hell on high water."

The challenge in Buffalo is coaching turnover. The defense has worked for three coordinators -- Mike Pettine, Jim Schwartz and now Dennis Thurman -- in as many seasons.

Ryan's defense, though, is a welcome return to what Pettine -- Rex's longtime protégé -- ran two seasons ago, when Buffalo set a franchise record with 57 sacks. Dunbar promised that the Bills would challenge opponents with a varied-look front that befuddles quarterbacks and keeps play-callers guessing.

"What's three plus four? What's four plus three? We're going to have seven guys," Dunbar said, referencing the mayhem we saw from Rex's defense during his better days with the Jets.

As for the Jets, Ryan has a plan in place for the franchise that fired him in January, recently telling The MMQB: "We're gonna try to kick the (expletive) out of them when we bring our team in."

September can't get here fast enough.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Philip Rivers-Marcus Mariota trade speculation and plays "What's More Likely?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
news

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that J.J. Watt was "very limited" in his return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW