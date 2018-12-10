Around the NFL

Bills coach: No reason for hit on Stephen Hauschka

Published: Dec 10, 2018 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Stephen Hauschka is on the shelf after taking a vicious -- and questionable -- hit during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

The Bills kicker is day to day with a hip injury after being blasted to the Buffalo turf by Jets defensive end Henry Anderson following a blocked field-goal attempt just before halftime of Sunday's 27-23 loss to New York.

"It's a shame that Stephen Hauschka took the hit he did. There's no place in our game for plays like that," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday after announcing the kicker's injury status.

The hit was unleashed as Jets special teamer Terrence Brooks skirted around with the recovered ball. With a handful of Bills closing in and Hauschka yards removed from the play, Anderson descended from outside the kicker's line of sight to deliver a violent shoulder blast. Hauschka coiled around on the ground in clear pain. No flag was thrown.

You can click here to watch the hit and decide for yourself if this deserved more attention from officials. It's crystal clear where McDermott stands.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

