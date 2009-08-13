Bills coach Jauron says T.O. won't play Saturday because of toe injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Terrell Owens will miss the Buffalo Bills' preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday because of a sprained toe that has prevented him from practicing all week.
Bills coach Dick Jauron ruled Owens out of the game after practice Thursday night, saying the wide receiver's toe is healing, but the team doesn't want to take any chances with him aggravating the injury.
Though Jauron didn't have a timetable for when Owens could resume practicing, the receiver tweeted earlier in the day that he expects to return to the field as soon as Monday. He added that fans don't need to worry about his injury.
Owens has missed three days of practice and not made himself available to reporters. While the team has practiced, Owens has received treatment in the Bills' training facility.
Owens has been out since jamming his toe during a 21-18 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. He had two catches for 27 yards in his Bills debut after signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the team in March, shortly after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Bills backup safety Ko Simpson's status for Saturday's game is uncertain after he was held out of practice because of an ankle injury.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press