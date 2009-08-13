 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bills coach Jauron says T.O. won't play Saturday because of toe injury

Published: Aug 13, 2009 at 01:58 PM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Terrell Owens will miss the Buffalo Bills' preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday because of a sprained toe that has prevented him from practicing all week.

Bills coach Dick Jauron ruled Owens out of the game after practice Thursday night, saying the wide receiver's toe is healing, but the team doesn't want to take any chances with him aggravating the injury.

Though Jauron didn't have a timetable for when Owens could resume practicing, the receiver tweeted earlier in the day that he expects to return to the field as soon as Monday. He added that fans don't need to worry about his injury.

Owens has missed three days of practice and not made himself available to reporters. While the team has practiced, Owens has received treatment in the Bills' training facility.

Owens has been out since jamming his toe during a 21-18 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. He had two catches for 27 yards in his Bills debut after signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the team in March, shortly after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Bills backup safety Ko Simpson's status for Saturday's game is uncertain after he was held out of practice because of an ankle injury.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is skipping the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White believes he's just scratching the surface.