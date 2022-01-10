Bills clinch back-to-back AFC East division titles

For a second season in a row, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo clinched the division title Sunday afternoon by virtue of the New England Patriots' loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Not since the Bills advanced to their second of four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1991 season as Buffalo claimed a division repeat.

Josh Allen and the 2021 Bills had previously sewn up a third consecutive playoff trip, which was also a first since the franchise's Super Bowl years.

This season marks the first time that the franchise has made it to three consecutive postseasons and had three straight double-digit win seasons since the Bills' run of four Super Bowl trips in a row concluded in the 1993 season. Buffalo went to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons from 1988-1993 and had double-digit victories from 1990-1993 consecutively.